Mother, Sisters Of Man Accused Of Eloping With Woman Consume Poison During Police Raid In UP

The women were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Meerut for treatment as their condition was serious, the police officials said.

Updated: 25 May 2022 10:08 am

The mother and two sisters of a man who allegedly eloped with a woman consumed poison after a police team reached their house looking for the couple, officials said on Tuesday.

The women were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Meerut for treatment as their condition was serious, the police officials said.

Apparently, the women consumed poison because they were afraid that they would be put behind bars if the accused is not found, they said. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun told PTI that on May 3, a resident of Chhaprauli village lodged a police complaint stating that a man, Prince, had eloped with his daughter.

Acting on a tip-off that Prince and the woman were at his home, police conducted a raid around 7 pm on Tuesday. During the raid, Prince's mother and two sisters consumed rat poison, Jadaun said. The SP said villagers were present during the raid and the police team did not misbehave with the family members of the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

