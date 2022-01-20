Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Most Wanted Nigerian Drug-Peddler Held: Hyderabad police

A most wanted international drug-peddler, belonging to Nigeria, and nine consumers of the narcotics from Hyderabad were nabbed from different places, police said on Thursday.

Most Wanted Nigerian Drug-Peddler Held: Hyderabad police
- Representational Image

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:58 pm

A most wanted international drug-peddler, belonging to Nigeria, and nine consumers of the narcotics from Hyderabad were nabbed from different places, police said on Thursday. On information, police teams took the drug-peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony (37) into custody from Mumbai and on the input given by him nine consumers, mostly businessmen, were apprehended, the police said adding 10 gm of cocaine was seized from them.

Tony, who migrated to Mumbai from Nigeria in 2013 on a temporary VISA, and illegally staying in Mumbai since was purchasing drugs from another international drug-peddler Star Boy, an African, through ships, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told reporters here. In 2017, Tony decided to enter into drug business and developed contacts with consumers in Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad.  As per the plan, the accused established a network system in India by engaging local agents by giving them good money for the supply of drugs, the police said.

With his agents, Tony was transporting drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad delivering them to customers and transferring the amount online to his agents' accounts, they said. “Tony did not expose himself to agents or customers and was using international phone numbers to communicate through WhatsApp calls and VOIP calls and was delivering drugs to customers through his agents. Tony has 15 to 20 customers in Hyderabad,” the Commissioner said.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Nigeria Drug Peddler Drug Peddling Hyderabad
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony