Monsoon Wrap: IMD Says, 'Heavy Rainfall In July Is Compensating Dry June' As Rain Batters Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra

The bulletin noted that several rivers were flowing above the danger mark, with some touching warning levels. The Bagmati River, for instance, has reached the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai, Suppi, and nearby areas. In Araria, the Parman River has exceeded its danger mark of 47 meters, while Mahananda has crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi.