National

Monsoon Wrap: IMD Says, 'Heavy Rainfall In July Is Compensating Dry June' As Rain Batters Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra

Northeastern states are dealing with severe floods. In Assam, the flood situation is critical, affecting over 2.45 million people and causing 52 deaths in the second wave of flooding this year.

PTI
Rain causes waterlogging in Guwahati, Assam Photo: PTI
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall across large parts of India has balanced out the June deficit, making the overall monsoon precipitation surplus. They also forcasted more spells of heavy to very heavy rain in northwest India, western peninsular India, and the northeast in the coming days.

The weather department reported that heavy rainfall will continue in northeast India for the next five days.

Northeastern states are dealing with severe floods. In Assam, the flood situation is critical, affecting over 2.45 million people and causing 52 deaths in the second wave of flooding this year.

In Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise to warning levels and triggered landslides.

Earlier this week, the IMD warned of above-normal rainfall in July, potentially causing floods in hilly states and river basins in central India.

Representational Image | - PTI
Weather Update: Red Alert For U'khand, K'taka; Heavy Rain Likely In Delhi, UP, Himachal | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Continues to Lash Several Districts

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Rajasthan, with Taranagar in Churu district receiving 141 mm and Surot in Karauli registering 131 mm in a 24-hour period.

According to meteorological officials, eastern Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall in many places, while western Rajasthan also experienced showers during the same period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Several districts including Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Karauli, Jaipur, and Dungarpur recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Taranagar marked the highest rainfall in western Rajasthan, while Surot topped in eastern Rajasthan.

Phalodi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer recorded the highest minimum temperature at 30.2 degrees.

Assam: Flood Situation Remains Severe, Body Of Teen Boy Found In Guwahati After He Fell Into Drain

The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Sunday, affecting nearly 2.4 million people, according to official sources.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have surpassed their danger levels across the state.

The toll from floods, landslides, and storms this year has risen to 70.

Twenty-nine districts have been affected by the floods, with Dhubri bearing the brunt where more than 795,000 people are affected.

In a tragic incident, the body of an eight-year-old boy who fell into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday was found about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area of the city on Sunday.

Rains affected train services in Mumbai.(Representational image) | - PTI
Maharashtra: Rains Bring Mumbai Trains To Halt; IMD Predicts Isolated Heavy Rainfall Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Maharashtra: NDRF Team Rescues 49 People Stuck In Inundated Resort In Thane, Mumbai Local Trains Suspended

In Thane district of Maharashtra, 49 people were rescued from an inundated resort on Sunday amid heavy rains, confirmed an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Using boats and life jackets, NDRF teams evacuated stranded individuals at the resort in Shahpur due to flooding, the official reported.

To enhance monsoon preparedness, NDRF teams have been deployed across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Currently, there are 13 teams with 32 to 35 personnel each stationed in various parts of Maharashtra, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, among others. Additionally, five teams are based at the NDRF headquarters in Pune.

Meanwhile, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Thane district were suspended on Sunday morning due to heavy rains and a fallen tree. Soil on tracks near Atgaon and Thansit stations and a tree blocking tracks near Vashind station disrupted rail traffic along the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.

Bihar: Water Level In Several Rivers Rise Above Danger Mark

Heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past 24 hours has led to major rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan, and Kamla, rising above the danger level in many places, according to a bulletin from the Water Resources Department issued on Sunday.

The bulletin noted that several rivers were flowing above the danger mark, with some touching warning levels. The Bagmati River, for instance, has reached the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai, Suppi, and nearby areas. In Araria, the Parman River has exceeded its danger mark of 47 meters, while Mahananda has crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi.

The Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have also reached warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur, Sitamarhi, and adjoining areas.

Despite the rising water levels, no casualties have been reported so far. District administrations have relocated people from low-lying areas to safer places as a precautionary measure, according to a senior official from the department.

bridge collapses in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar - PTI
Uttarakhand: Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Ramnagar | Video

BY Outlook Web Desk

Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra Suspended Temporarily As Met Office Alerts More Heavy Rains

Due to the weather department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on July 7-8, the Chardham yatra has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced the decision, emphasizing the safety of pilgrims.

Advertisement

He advised all devotees not to commence their journey beyond Rishikesh on July 7 due to the expected heavy rains. Those already on the pilgrimage are instructed to remain where they are until weather conditions improve for safe travel to resume.

Recent heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides, blocking the highway to Badrinath at multiple points. Tragically, two pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives on Saturday near Karnaprayag in Chamoli district when boulders fell on them during a landslide as they were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle.

Additionally, rivers in Uttarakhand, including the Alaknanda near Vishnu Prayag close to Joshimath, are flowing near the danger mark. The Alaknanda converges with the Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag, posing heightened risks amidst the current weather conditions.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 100 Runs In Harare, Level Series 1-1 - As It Happened
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WF Vs TSK Match
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Ton-Up Abhishek Sharma Powers India's Thumping 100-Run Riposte
  4. Pat Cummins Calls For Dedicated Windows For Test Matches To Avoid Clash With IPL
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  2. NTA To Schedule Retest For CUET-UG Candidates If Grievances Raised By Them Found Correct
  3. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Several Injured After Stampede-like Situation In Odisha's Puri
  4. 11 Arrested In Noida After Police Bust Fraud Call Centre With Data Of 10,000 People
  5. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  2. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP