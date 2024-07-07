Monsoon Wrap: IMD Says, 'Heavy Rainfall In July Is Compensating Dry June' As Rain Batters Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall across large parts of India has balanced out the June deficit, making the overall monsoon precipitation surplus. They also forcasted more spells of heavy to very heavy rain in northwest India, western peninsular India, and the northeast in the coming days.
The weather department reported that heavy rainfall will continue in northeast India for the next five days.
Northeastern states are dealing with severe floods. In Assam, the flood situation is critical, affecting over 2.45 million people and causing 52 deaths in the second wave of flooding this year.
In Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise to warning levels and triggered landslides.
Earlier this week, the IMD warned of above-normal rainfall in July, potentially causing floods in hilly states and river basins in central India.
Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Continues to Lash Several Districts
Heavy rainfall continued to lash Rajasthan, with Taranagar in Churu district receiving 141 mm and Surot in Karauli registering 131 mm in a 24-hour period.
According to meteorological officials, eastern Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall in many places, while western Rajasthan also experienced showers during the same period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.
Several districts including Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Karauli, Jaipur, and Dungarpur recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Taranagar marked the highest rainfall in western Rajasthan, while Surot topped in eastern Rajasthan.
Phalodi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer recorded the highest minimum temperature at 30.2 degrees.
Assam: Flood Situation Remains Severe, Body Of Teen Boy Found In Guwahati After He Fell Into Drain
The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Sunday, affecting nearly 2.4 million people, according to official sources.
Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have surpassed their danger levels across the state.
The toll from floods, landslides, and storms this year has risen to 70.
Twenty-nine districts have been affected by the floods, with Dhubri bearing the brunt where more than 795,000 people are affected.
In a tragic incident, the body of an eight-year-old boy who fell into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday was found about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area of the city on Sunday.
Maharashtra: NDRF Team Rescues 49 People Stuck In Inundated Resort In Thane, Mumbai Local Trains Suspended
In Thane district of Maharashtra, 49 people were rescued from an inundated resort on Sunday amid heavy rains, confirmed an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Using boats and life jackets, NDRF teams evacuated stranded individuals at the resort in Shahpur due to flooding, the official reported.
To enhance monsoon preparedness, NDRF teams have been deployed across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Currently, there are 13 teams with 32 to 35 personnel each stationed in various parts of Maharashtra, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, among others. Additionally, five teams are based at the NDRF headquarters in Pune.
Meanwhile, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Thane district were suspended on Sunday morning due to heavy rains and a fallen tree. Soil on tracks near Atgaon and Thansit stations and a tree blocking tracks near Vashind station disrupted rail traffic along the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.
Bihar: Water Level In Several Rivers Rise Above Danger Mark
Heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past 24 hours has led to major rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan, and Kamla, rising above the danger level in many places, according to a bulletin from the Water Resources Department issued on Sunday.
The bulletin noted that several rivers were flowing above the danger mark, with some touching warning levels. The Bagmati River, for instance, has reached the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai, Suppi, and nearby areas. In Araria, the Parman River has exceeded its danger mark of 47 meters, while Mahananda has crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi.
The Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have also reached warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur, Sitamarhi, and adjoining areas.
Despite the rising water levels, no casualties have been reported so far. District administrations have relocated people from low-lying areas to safer places as a precautionary measure, according to a senior official from the department.
Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra Suspended Temporarily As Met Office Alerts More Heavy Rains
Due to the weather department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region on July 7-8, the Chardham yatra has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced the decision, emphasizing the safety of pilgrims.
He advised all devotees not to commence their journey beyond Rishikesh on July 7 due to the expected heavy rains. Those already on the pilgrimage are instructed to remain where they are until weather conditions improve for safe travel to resume.
Recent heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides, blocking the highway to Badrinath at multiple points. Tragically, two pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives on Saturday near Karnaprayag in Chamoli district when boulders fell on them during a landslide as they were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle.
Additionally, rivers in Uttarakhand, including the Alaknanda near Vishnu Prayag close to Joshimath, are flowing near the danger mark. The Alaknanda converges with the Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag, posing heightened risks amidst the current weather conditions.