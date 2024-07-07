Maharashtra: Rains Bring Mumbai Trains To Halt; IMD Predicts Isolated Heavy Rainfall Today

The incessant rains in Maharashtra have affected train services in the state on Sunday. The administration has suspended the train services between Thane and Mumbai districts following heavy rains.
The train services have been affected between Kasara and Titwala stations.
Earlier, reports said there was waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations on the Kalyan-Kasara route. Besides, the train services have been affected on long distance trains, which have been either diverted or short terminated.
Reportedly, around 6:30am, the tracks on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route were declared to be “unsafe” due to soil between Atgaon and Thansit stations owing to heavy rainfall. Besides, it was said, a tree also fell and blocked the tracks near Vashind station.
Besides, reports also said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted, and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind. It is said the restoration work have been started.
Pertinently, the suburban local train services are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Over 30 lakh commuters travel daily on this suburban network.
Mumbai rains:
Mumbai and its adjoining regions have been witnessing occasional heavy rainfall since last month.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with a generally cloudy sky in the city on Sunday. The city is expected to witness light rainfall on July 8 and 9, and moderate rainfall on July 10.
The minimum temperature in Mumbai stood at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.
Earlier, the MeT said the heavy rainfall is unlikely to occur in the city in the next two to three days.
“July has already started but heavy rains are unlikely to occur in the next two-three days, yet there is an orange alert in some districts of ghat areas. Once the weather conditions improve, we will inform about the aspects of heavy-very heavy rainfall,” ANI quoted a top official as saying.
Meanwhile, according to the IMD data, central Maharashtra is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Sunday.