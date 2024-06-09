Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Other Districts; Road Cave-In Hits Traffic On Ahmedabad-Bound Highway

Some of the agriculturally important districts like Satara recorded 91 mm rain in the last one day, Nashik 64 mm, Ahmednagar 57 mm, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 51 mm and Jalgaon 41 mm, according to an IMD report. Thane and Palghar districts also witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to water-logging in some areas, officials said on Sunday.