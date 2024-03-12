National

Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Jharkhand Congress MLA, Linked Persons

About 17-18 premises in Ranchi and some other cities of the state were being covered, the sources said.

PTI
March 12, 2024
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches against Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad and some others allegedly linked to her as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The 36-year-old legislator represents the Barkagaon assembly seat in Hazaribag district.

A clutch of FIRs related to alleged illegal sand mining, extortion and some other crimes have formed the basis of the ED action being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

