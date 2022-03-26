Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Modi Story: Volunteers Launch Website Curating Anecdotes Of Narendra Modi’s Life

A group of volunteers have launched a website named “Modi Story” that curates various stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and anecdotes about him from people who have seen him closely over the years.

PM Narendra Modi PTI photo

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 6:18 pm

A group of volunteers have launched a website named “Modi Story” that curates various stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and anecdotes about him from people who have seen him closely over the years – from his days as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker to becoming the Prime Minister of India. 

The website says that Modi’s stories through the eyes of people who have seen him are inspirational and bring self-belief. While these volunteers have collated a number of stories, they have asked people to share their stories as well through a form on their website. 

“Modi Story” currently has anecdotes from a range of individuals, including spiritual leaders, politicians, and sportspersons. A video shared by the group on Twitter features clips from anecdotes of Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar  Avdheshanand Giri, and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh. 

Ajit Shah, founder of a Gujarat-based advertising company, said in a video on the group’s website that Modi still maintains the same degree of affection for families he has known for decades as he did earlier. 

Neeraj Chopra said in a video, “After the Olympics, all athletes and support staff were called by him. It didn’t feel like we were talking to the prime minister of the country. He talked personally to everyone, knew all about us, and it felt very nice. His candid behaviour was very nice.”

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and MP Tejasvi Surya have shared Modi Story’s videos on social media. 

