Modi Slams Congress’s ‘Bidis and Bihar’ Post as ‘Insult to Biharis’, Vows Electoral Response

Modi condemned Congress’s post comparing ‘bidis’ and ‘Bihar’ as insulting and promised voters would respond in the upcoming elections.
BJP leaders called the post offensive and accused Congress of disrespecting Bihar’s people and development.
Congress deleted the post and apologized, claiming their satire was misinterpreted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress's purported comparison of Biharis to "bidis" an "insult to Biharis" at the Purnea rally on Monday. He also stated that the state's citizens will respond appropriately to the opposition INDIA bloc's constituents in the next assembly elections.
On September 5, taking a dig at the BJP led Union Government's proposal to take beedis off the list of ‘sin goods’, the Congress in Kerala took to X and wrote, “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore,” an apparent attempt to pull off a sardonic wordplay depicting the proposed lower tax on beedi as a bid to entice rural voters.
The post was accompanied by a chart outlining the new GST rates, showing that the tax on cigars and cigarettes was raised from 28 to 40 per cent, on tobacco from 28 to 40 per cent, while the levy on bidis was cut from 28 to 18 per cent, effectively removing it from the ‘sin goods’ category that attracts the highest GST rates.
Addressing a public rally, the PM claimed, “The Congress leaders say 'bidis' and Bihar start with B. This is a sheer insult to the state and its people. They will give a befitting reply to the Congress and its alliance partners in the coming days." Modi slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in Bihar.
The prime minister accused the opposition of patronising infiltrators in the state, and said that the NDA government will drive them out.
"Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can't digest the state's development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls," Modi said.
According to him, the eastern state has always been crucial to the growth, security, and safety of the nation.
Modi claimed to believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas' and accused the RJD and Congress leaders of caring solely about their families.
"Modi's motto is to support poor people," he said.
The prime minister also said the Centre has issued a notification for the constitution of the National Makhana Board to benefit farmers.
"Four crore pucca houses have been distributed among the poor people so far, and three crore more are being built," he said.
Backfired Jibe
Before the PM condemned the post recently, BJP leaders had already called out the Congress for its offensive post.
The first shot was fired at the Congress by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who described the "offensive remark" as an insult to "Biharis." He claimed that by disparaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "revered mother," the Congress had previously exposed its "true character."
Ravi Shankar Prasad and other prominent BJP leaders did the same. Prasad predicted that the electorate of Bihar would punish the Congress for mocking the state's citizens. Tejashwi Yadav, a Congress supporter and leader of the RJD, was challenged by the BJP to reject his coalition partner and defend the dignity of Biharis.
The post has since been deleted by Congress. Subsequently, the INC@Kerala posted on X: “We see that our jibe at Modi’s election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt.”
With PTI inputs