Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in for Narendra Modi who took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a record third term on Sunday, June 9, becoming the only second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure the top post thrice in a row.
Narendra Modi took oath as PM along with several other ministers who were sworn-in in the council of ministers on Sunday, days after the BJP-led NDA won majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to several world leaders, including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Canada's Justin Trudeao and many more, for their best wishes as he formed the BJP-led NDA government for the third consecutive time.
Responding to a June 6 X post of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulating him, PM Modi responded on Monday, "Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns."
The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also on Monday wished Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood who wasn't invited to the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, took to X to wish his counterpart on his return from China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.
Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif also attended the glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.