National

Modi's Oath Ceremony: Trudeau's Greetings Get Response After 4 Days, Uninvited Pak PM Also Extends Wishes

Narendra Modi took oath as PM along with several other ministers who were sworn-in in the council of ministers on Sunday, days after the BJP-led NDA won majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

PTI
Narendra Modi took oath as PM on Sunday Photo: PTI
info_icon

Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in for Narendra Modi who took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a record third term on Sunday, June 9, becoming the only second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure the top post thrice in a row.

Narendra Modi took oath as PM along with several other ministers who were sworn-in in the council of ministers on Sunday, days after the BJP-led NDA won majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to several world leaders, including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Canada's Justin Trudeao and many more, for their best wishes as he formed the BJP-led NDA government for the third consecutive time.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In

Responding to a June 6 X post of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulating him, PM Modi responded on Monday, "Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns."

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

VISUAL STORY | Modi Govt 3.0 Council Of Ministers: 7 Women Inducted, Allies Given Space, Shah, Gadkari Return - Key Facts

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also on Monday wished Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood who wasn't invited to the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, took to X to wish his counterpart on his return from China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif also attended the glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  2. Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State
  4. BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
  5. Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet
Entertainment News
  1. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  2. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  3. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  4. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
  5. Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon
  5. NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time