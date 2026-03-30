Modi, Dutch PM Rob Jetten Discuss Boosting Strategic Partnership

Speaking with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening the strategic alliance between the Netherlands and India, particularly in the fields of semiconductors, green hydrogen, commerce, and defence.



The two leaders also discussed the state of affairs in West Asia, with PM Modi stressing the importance of bringing peace and security back to the area as soon as possible.



In a social media post, Modi said he and Jetten discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Netherlands ties.