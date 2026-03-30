Modi, Dutch PM Rob Jetten Discuss Boosting Strategic Partnership

The two leaders spoke on expanding cooperation in semiconductors, green hydrogen, trade and defence, and also exchanged views on the West Asia situation.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten discussed strengthening bilateral ties in sectors such as semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen and talent mobility.

  • The leaders also exchanged views on the West Asia crisis, with Modi stressing the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

  • Jetten, sworn in as Dutch PM last month, said India-Netherlands ties are strengthening and expressed interest in further cooperation, including through upcoming high-level visits.

Speaking with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening the strategic alliance between the Netherlands and India, particularly in the fields of semiconductors, green hydrogen, commerce, and defence.

The two leaders also discussed the state of affairs in West Asia, with PM Modi stressing the importance of bringing peace and security back to the area as soon as possible.

In a social media post, Modi said he and Jetten discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Netherlands ties.

"Highlighted the potential of our partnership in areas such as semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen and talent mobility," he said.

"Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi added.

Jetten was sworn in as the prime minister of the Netherlands last month. He is the youngest leader to hold the top post in the European nation.

"Our ties with India are growing stronger and stronger. Earlier this year, the EU and India concluded a major trade agreement, and the Netherlands and India are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade," the Dutch leader said on social media.

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"With everything going on in the world at the moment, now is the time to strengthen our cooperation," he said.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi of India and I discussed this in an introductory phone conversation today. I look forward to welcoming him to the Netherlands soon so we can make further progress on these issues," Jetten said.

Following summit discussions between Prime Minister Modi and the EU leadership in January, India and the EU finalised a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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