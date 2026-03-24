World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: Netherlands’ Sofie Dokter Wins Women’s Pentathlon Gold

The women’s pentathlon at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, was won by Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands, who produced a world-leading total of 4,888 points on March 22 to take the gold. Anna Hall of the United States followed with 4,860 points to secure silver, while Ireland’s Kate O'Connor claimed bronze with an Irish record of 4,839 points. The indoor pentathlon comprises five events, 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and 800m, with athletes earning points in each discipline, and the overall winner determined by the highest cumulative score.

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Sofie Dokter Poland World Indoor Athletics
Sofie Dokter, of the Netherlands, poses on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women's pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026
From left to right, Anna Hall, of the United States, Sofie Dokter, of the Netherlands, and Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, pose for photos after winning medals in the women's pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships
Bronze medalist Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, gold medalist Sofie Dokter, of the Netherlands, and silver medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, pose pose after the pentathlon 800 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Sofie Dokter
Sofie Dokter, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Anna Hall
Anna Hall, of the United States, poses on the podium after winning a silver medal in the women's pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo; AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Anna Hall
Anna Hall, of the United States, poses after winning the silver medal in the pentathlon 800 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Kate OConnor
Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, poses on the podium after winning a bronze medal in the women's pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Kate OConnor
Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Sofie Dokter World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026
Sofie Dokter, of the Netherlands, makes an attempt in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Anna Hall World Athletics Indoor Championships
Anna Hall, of the United States, lies down on the track waiting for the total scores after the pentathlon 800 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Kate OConnor World Athletics Indoor Championships
Kate O'Connor, of Ireland, makes an attempt in the pentathlon long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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