World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: Netherlands’ Sofie Dokter Wins Women’s Pentathlon Gold
The women’s pentathlon at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, was won by Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands, who produced a world-leading total of 4,888 points on March 22 to take the gold. Anna Hall of the United States followed with 4,860 points to secure silver, while Ireland’s Kate O'Connor claimed bronze with an Irish record of 4,839 points. The indoor pentathlon comprises five events, 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and 800m, with athletes earning points in each discipline, and the overall winner determined by the highest cumulative score.
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