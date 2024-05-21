National

MLA's Grandson Dies By Suicide In MP's Indore; Police Launch Probe

Police suspect the man took the extreme step over a love affair, but the case was being investigated from all angles, they said.

The 21-year-old grandson of a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said Vikas Dangi the, grandson of Khilchipur (Rajgarh) MLA Hajari Lal Dangi, allegedly ended his life by consuming 'sulphas' at a rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar area here on Monday night.

"Vikas left a letter before committing suicide in which he has purportedly written that he himself is responsible for his death," he said.

Based on some clues found at the spot, the police suspect the man committed suicide due to a love affair, though the case is being investigated from all angles, the official said.

Vikas Dangi was pursuing the LLB course from a local college while staying in a rented accommodation in Indore, Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Anil Yadav said.

"A friend of Vikas called him on Monday night, but he did not pick up the phone. Later, when the landlord went to the spot, he found Vikas dead," the official said.

The post-mortem has been conducted and a detailed investigation is underway, he added.

