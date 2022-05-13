Friday, May 13, 2022
Mizoram Records 50 New Covid Cases, Tally At 2,27,899

The northeastern state now has 219 active cases, while 2,26,983 people have so far recovered  from the disease.

Updated: 13 May 2022 10:24 am

Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,27,899, a health department official said. The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality was reported since May 3. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.24 per cent and the recovery rate at 99.59 per cent, he said.  

The northeastern state now has 219 active cases, while 2,26,983 people have so far recovered  from the disease. It has tested more than 19.26 lakh samples for coronavirus till date. According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.53 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

