Mizoram Logs 191 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 32 more than the previous day's count, taking the state's tally to 2,23,343, a health department official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 678 as the state registered no fresh fatality for the second consecutive day.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.73 per cent from 7.92 per cent the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,120 active cases.

The official said that 2,21,545 patients have recovered from the infection so far, including 292 people in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 99.19 per cent while the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said.

The North-eastern state has so far tested more than 18.88 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,780 samples on Wednesday.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.17 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to discontinue COVID-19 screening at the inter-state entry points and the Lengpui airport.

However, two staff - a nurse and a lab technician - of the screening team at Lengpui airport will be retained to assist the medical officer there and to be on standby to conduct COVID-19 screening as and when necessary, according to an order.