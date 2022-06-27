Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Mizoram Church To Donate Money For Flood Relief In Assam's Silchar

The Church of Mizoram will donate a sum of 8 lakhs for Flood Relief In Assam's Silchar.

Mizoram Church To Donate Money For Flood Relief In Assam's Silchar
Assam Floods PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 7:37 pm

The Presbyterian Church of Mizoram on Monday decided to donate Rs 8 lakh for relief operations in flood-hit Assam's Cachar district.


At a meeting, the flood situation in Assam was discussed and it was unanimously decided to provide assistance of Rs 8 lakh for the flood-affected people of Silchar town and its nearby areas in Cachar district, Rev Vanlalnghaka Ralte, the moderator of Synod, said.


"We have decided to give Rs 8 lakh for the flood victims in Silchar town and nearby villages as a humanitarian gesture and show our love for them at this trying time," he said.


Ralte said that he along with Synod secretary Rev ZD Lalhmachhuana would leave for Silchar on Tuesday afternoon to hand over the assistance to Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli.


Meanwhile, the Kolasib sub-headquarters of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday handed over Rs 50,000 each to the Cachar deputy commissioner, and YMA Silchar branch for the flood victims.


The Mizoram government has also decided to provide drinking water to the neighbouring state amid the crisis. 


Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday that his government would provide drinking water to flood-hit Silchar town.


The YMA has also provided over 14,000 litres of bottled drinking water to the people of Silchar. 


Mizoram and Assam were once at loggerheads due to border disputes. In July last year, at least six policemen and a civilian from Assam had died in a firing allegedly between police forces of the two neighbouring states.


The incident of firing was followed by an economic blockade by residents of Chachar's Lailapur village, which was lifted in August after both governments held talks in Aizawl.


Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long inter-state boundary with Assam. 

