Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Mission To Clean Ganga Draws People To Bid For Gifts Received By PM Modi

'Namami Gange' mission, an integrated conservation mission for effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of the Ganga, was launched by the Modi government after it came to power in 2014.

Use of proceeds from the e-auction of the gifts given to Modi for the ‘Namami Gange’ programme File-Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to use the proceeds from the e-auction of the gifts given to him for the ‘Namami Gange’ programme has drawn people from various parts of the country to bid for the items on sale.

This is what links the likes of K Ranganatha Achar, a chartered accountant in Udupi, and Sanjeev Jain, a doctor practising in Raipur, both of whom have successfully bought some of the gifts to Modi, in the belief that this will help clean the holy river.

Drinking water is a big issue globally, and there is no bigger source for this in India than the Ganga river, Jain said, asserting there is no one better than Modi to do the job.

He has been purchasing various items through e-auction since 2019 and has spent nearly Rs 3 lakh. He bought a statue of Lord Vishnu, which was gifted to the prime minister, for Rs 1.75 lakh.

Achar bought a portrait of Lord Kartikeya last year and said he will participate in the auction this year as well and has encouraged many others to do so. He said he has traversed through the course the Ganga takes, right from Gangotri to West Bengal where it empties into the Bay of Bengal, and wants the holy river to be freed of all pollution.

"It is a unique idea to use the proceeds of the auction for cleaning the river. I admire the Prime Minister's vision and take part in the auction to do my bit for supporting the cause," he said, a view echoed by Jain.

Officials noted that the Prime Minister has often stressed on public participation to make such an exercise successful. The gifts received by him in the country and abroad are e-auctioned and the proceeds from the auctions are donated for the rejuvenation of the river.

"There was an overwhelming response to the e-auction last year as people from across India lapped up various gifts and mementoes by bidding much higher compared to the base price," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

