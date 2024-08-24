Missing Kashmiri Girl Marries Maharashtra Guy, J&K Police Take Cognizance Of The Case

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have warned individuals trying to stoke trouble over an interreligious marriage between a young woman from Kashmir and a man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.
The police took cognizance of the matter after the woman's father, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Sheikh, lodged a missing person report at the Kreeri police station in the Baramulla district on 16 August. The report stated that his daughter had been missing since the morning of 16 August.
An investigation revealed that the woman has converted to hinduism. “It has been learnt that on 19 Aug 2024, the said girl converted and married one Sagar Pradeep Singh of Navi Mumbai (other details with-held). PS Kreeri of district police Baramulla has taken cognizance of the matter and has registered case under relevant sections of BNS.” the police said in a statement on X.
“District police Baramulla’s cyber patrol unit has noticed that many miscreants and anti-social elements are creating/ sharing posts attempting to use this incident to cause disturbance. Sharing content that is misleading/ inflammatory violates various laws and will lead to strict legal action, including initiation of criminal proceedings” the statement said.
The police have advised against sharing misleading or inflammatory content about this incident. "If such content has been shared/reposted, it is advised to delete the same. J&K Police is committed to ensuring our digital space remains safe and respectful for everyone."