'Misplaced, Misinformed, Unwarranted': India's Response To US On CAA Monitoring

India reacted strongly to the US statement on monitoring CAA implementation, calling it "Misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted".
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "As you are well aware, the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights. The act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st December 2014. The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship, so this must be underlined."
He further said, "It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity, and supports human rights. As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, and there have been comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted. India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens. There are no grounds for any concern or treatment of minorities. "
Vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress. Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted. Partners and wellwishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken," Jaiswal added.
Earlier, The United States expressed its concern over the implementation of the CAA, with State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stating that they are closely monitoring the situation. “We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11.”
“We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” Miller said in response to a question.
On Monday, March 11, the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, into effect by issuing regulations for its implementation.
The CAA, passed in Parliament four years ago, was officially implemented on March 11, granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This will allows the Indian government to provide Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from these countries, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.