Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Minimum Temperature Drops In Delhi To 6.2 Deg C, Shallow Fog In City

A shallow fog enveloped the city on Tuesday and people largely stayed indoors or many in streets huddled around bonfires to stay warm.

Minimum Temperature Drops In Delhi To 6.2 Deg C, Shallow Fog In City
Delhi witnesses harsh winter conditions. - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:44 am

The national capital shivered on Tuesday under harsh winter conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi had experienced cold day conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, and minimum at eight degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marker for the city, stood at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Related stories

Covid-19| Delhi Logs 5,670 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines to 11.79 Percent

These Delhi Metro Stations Will Be Closed On Republic Day

At 88.2 mm, Delhi Logs Highest January Rainfall In 122 Years

The minimum temperature at Narela was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. On Monday, a dense cover of fog had engulfed the national capital in the morning causing difficulty for early morning commuters. On Tuesday, commuters rode through shallow fog even as the relative humidity stood at 95 per cent in the morning.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius, with cold day condition forecast. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with no likelihood of rainfall in Delhi on January 26 when the country will hold the grand Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath here.

However, the weather office has predicted shallow fog in the morning in the city on that day. The minimum temperatures in northwest and central India are likely to drop by three to five degrees Celsius over the next five days, leading to cold day conditions in Delhi and a cold wave in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the IMD had forecast on Monday.

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next two to three days, it said. According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal. The air quality index in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood in the poor category (249). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Weather: Cold & Coldwave Weather: Fog Delhi Delhi Air Quality Winter Season
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary