Mild Tremor At Kutch In Gujarat; No Casualty

The tremor had its epicentre 12 km north-northwest of Bhachau, at a depth of 12 km, the ISR said.

Kutch, Gujarat. PTI photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 4:49 pm

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Wednesday, but there was no report of any casualty or property damage, officials said.
       

The seismic activity was recorded near Bhachau at 12.05 pm, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The tremor had its epicentre 12 km north-northwest of Bhachau, at a depth of 12 km, the ISR said.
       

An official from the district administration said there was no report of any casualty or loss of property. Kutch is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and low-intensity earthquakes occur there regularly. The district experienced two tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes near Bhachau on February 18.
       

In 2001, the district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude, which had claimed the lives of 13,800 people and injured another 1.67 lakh people, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

With PTI inputs.

