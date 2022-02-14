Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MHA Recommends Ban On 54 Chinese Mobile Applications, Cites Security Concerns

MHA(Ministry of Home Affairs) has recommend a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications, citing security concerns.

MHA Recommends Ban On 54 Chinese Mobile Applications, Cites Security Concerns
Ministry of Home Affairs Office in New Delhi.(File image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 12:24 pm

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country's security, officials sources said on Monday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.

The apps against whom the adverse security inputs were generated include Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Music Player, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media all formats, Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock and Astracraft, among others, the sources said.

This will be second major action against Chinese apps.

In June 2021, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular short video sharing platform TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Both moves came in the backdrop of India's ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with China.

The stand-off has been going on since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long LAC with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
 

Tags

National India India-China China India-China Border Line Of Actual Control (LAC) Ministry Of Home Affairs Chinese Mobile Applications Ban TikTok UC Browser WeChat And Bigo Live Ladakh Arunachal Pradesh Ministry Of Electronics And Information Technology (MeitY)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Schools For All Classes Reopen In Delhi After Prolonged Covid-19 Closure

Schools For All Classes Reopen In Delhi After Prolonged Covid-19 Closure

Uttar Pradesh Elections: In Rampur, A Royal Battle

Mamata Banerjee Says Skipped Uttar Pradesh Contest In ‘Larger Interest’

Pulwama Terror Attack: PM Modi Pays Homage To Martyred CRPF Jawans

Karnataka Hijab Row: After Udupi Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around High Schools In Mangaluru

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

Curious Phenomenon

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks