'Power Is Not Permanent': Priyanka Gandhi Recalls Message From Ramayan, Attacks BJP

Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that the story of Lord Ram is not merely about grand displays of power, but about virtues such as truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, and courage.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Message Of Lord Ram's Life Is Power Not Permanent, Arrogance Gets Shattered: Priyanka To PM Photo: File Image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. She emphasised the timeless lesson from the life of Lord Ram: that power is transient and arrogance leads to downfall.

Reflecting on her childhood memories of attending gatherings at Ramlila Maidan with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi underscored the significance of the annual burning of Ravan's effigy. Drawing parallels between the present government's claims of devotion to Lord Ram and the timeless narrative of Ramayana, she urged those in power to reflect on the essence of the age-old tale.

Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that the story of Lord Ram is not merely about grand displays of power, but about virtues such as truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, and courage. She highlighted that despite lacking material resources, Lord Ram prevailed through his commitment to righteousness, contrasting it with the transient nature of power and the eventual downfall of arrogance.

"I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent, power comes and goes and arrogance gets shattered one day," she said.

The rally, themed 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy), witnessed a display of opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with notable figures such as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Chief Minister Champai Soren of Jharkhand, came together to voice their collective concerns.

