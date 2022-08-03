Mehbooba's New Twitter Display Picture Shows Tricolour, Old Jammu & Kashmir Flag

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture that shows her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognized flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Putting the new display picture, Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state.

"Changed my DP since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us, our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but can't erase it from our collective conscience," Mehbooba tweeted.

The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also unrecognized.

