Meghalaya Logs 125 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Fatalities

Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 92,646, a senior health department official said.



The coronavirus death toll also rose to 1,554 with two more fatalities, he said. The northeastern state now has 1,098 active cases, while 89,994 patients have so far recovered from the disease.



The new cases include 56 single-day infections from East Khasi Hills and 16 from West Garo Hills District, Health Services Director Aman War said.



Meghalaya has conducted over 13.39 lakh tests to date. A total of 23.08 lakh people have been inoculated in the state thus far, War said.

