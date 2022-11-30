Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
MCD Polls: Viral Video Shows AAP Candidate Joginder Singh Caught Brandishing Gun, Booked Under Arms Act

In a 15-second clip gone viral, Singh, wearing a yellow T-shirt, is seen waving about a pistol while dancing with some people, police said, adding that they have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

Video grab of AAP MCD candidate Joginder Singh dancing with the pistol
Video grab of AAP MCD candidate Joginder Singh dancing with the pistol | Twitter

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 3:35 pm

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh under Arms Act for allegedly flaunting a pistol.

Singh is AAP's MCD election candidate who has been fielded from Swaroop Nagar. In a 15-second clip gone viral, Singh, wearing a yellow T-shirt, is seen waving about a pistol while dancing with some people, police said, adding that they have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

The BJP said that the video shows the reality of AAP candidates. 

Taking suo moto cognizance of the viral video, the police registered a case against Singh under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The three existing civic bodies—East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)—have been re-unified into a single entity as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The former two have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious.

Tags

National Elections MCD Elections AAP Candidate Joginder Singh Arms Act Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP
