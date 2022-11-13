Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
MCD Polls: Disgruntled Former AAP Councillor Climbs Transmission Tower After Being Denied Ticket

Hasan told media persons that the AAP sold party ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 crore, and demanded money from him.

Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed an electric tower, angry about being denied ticket to contest MCD polls.
Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed an electric tower, angry about being denied ticket to contest MCD polls. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 3:51 pm

Apparently miffed over being denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD polls, former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed an electricity tower in east Delhi, police said.

Fire officials said they received information at 10.51 am that a person had climbed an electric tower in the Gandhi Nagar area.

Police personnel, along with officials from fire brigade and BSES, and ambulances reached the spot and requested Hasan to climb down. He eventually agreed, a senior police officer said.

Hasan told media persons that the AAP sold party ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 crore, and demanded money from him. When he failed to do so, he was denied a ticket to contest the polls. 

The AAP had announced its first list of candidates on Friday and the second list of 117 candidates the next day.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

National Delhi MCD Polls MCD Polls AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Elections
