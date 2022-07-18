Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

Fearing tampering with so-called signs of a temple at the site of the mosque, the petitioners wanted the court to pass the order for the survey first. They also wanted it to be taken on a priority basis as the court had earlier ordered for day-to-day hearing of the suit.

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura. PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:07 pm

A court here on Monday reserved its order on applications related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute, according to a government counsel. Civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh set July 21 as the next date of hearing, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

"While petitioners repeated their demand for a survey of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, the defendants argued that the court decide the maintainability of the suit," Gaur said.

However, the defence counsel sought disposal of the application related to rule 7/11 of the Code of Civil Procedure to decide the maintainability of the suit. Citing the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the defense counsel pleaded that since the suit is time-barred, it can not be considered now and is non-maintainable.

The defence advocate, however, presented another application, claiming it was a representative suit as the petitioners have claimed themselves to be the next friend of Sri Krishna Virajman.

(With PTI inputs)

Mathura Court Reserves Order Applications Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute
