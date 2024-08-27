Maratha Activist Jarange Warns Govt, Issues Sep 30 Deadline For Resolution Of Farmers’ Issues

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday has warned Maharashtra government of consequences in case farmers’ issues including loan waiver cases and other matters are not resolved. Jaranage has an ultimatum of September 30 to the state government to resolve the issues of farmers.
In a presser at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the site of his multiple fasts in support of Maratha quota, Jarange criticised the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government for its "hollow promises" regarding the release of compensation for crops destroyed by recent natural calamities, PTI reported.
"The government must act by September 30, or face the wrath of farmers," he warned, the report mentioned.
The 42-year-old activist Jarange has demanded a farm loan waiver and speedy resolution of other problems faced by farmers in the state.
Jarange also urged farmers to use the state assembly elections, likely to be held in November, as an opportunity to "teach the ruling alliance a lesson for its anti-farmer policy".
The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.
Asked about the possibility of launching another agitation for farmers, Jarange said there was no need for further protests.
"Farmers should express their dissatisfaction through their votes," he opined.
Jarange also accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to grant reservation under the OBC category to the Maratha community.
He disclosed he had been approached by several intermediaries in an attempt to dissuade him from opposing Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, the report mentioned.
"Several people approached me to dissuade me from opposing the government and step into Sagar bungalow, the official residence of Fadnavis," Jarange revealed, it mentioned.