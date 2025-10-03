Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

Security forces in Manipur apprehended four militants, including the self-styled chief of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a proscribed Kuki insurgent group.
In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants, including the self-styled chief of a Kuki insurgent group, as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in the region.
The arrested individuals are associated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a proscribed militant organization. Among those apprehended is the self-styled chief of the KCP, who was detained in the Imphal East district. The other three militants were arrested from various locations across the state.
During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including 12 firearms and several rounds of live ammunition. The seizures are part of a broader crackdown on militant groups operating in the region.
The arrests and recoveries come amid heightened tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. The state remains under President’s Rule, and security forces continue to conduct operations to restore peace and order.
Authorities have stated that the arrested militants are involved in various unlawful activities, including extortion and recruitment for insurgent groups. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated as security forces intensify their operations against militant outfits in the region.
The recent developments underscore the challenges faced by security forces in Manipur as they work to address insurgent activities and restore stability to the state.