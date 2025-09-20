Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

A soldier critically injured during a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur succumbed to his injuries, as Army and SOG teams continue search operations in the Dudu-Basantgarh forest region.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Udhampur terror encounter, Army soldier killed J&K, Dudu-Basantgarh forest operation
Security forces believe two to three terrorists are still hiding in the forested region. File Photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Army soldier critically injured in Udhampur encounter with terrorists died in hospital.

  • Joint Army and SOG operations continue in the Dudu-Basantgarh forest with reinforcements deployed.

  • Previous encounters in the area include elimination of JeM commander Haider and past soldier fatalities.

An Army soldier who was critically injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday evening succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Saturday.

According to PTI, the gunfight broke out when a joint search party of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police came under fire from terrorists at the Seoj Dhar forest border in the Dudu-Basantgarh area, which connects Udhampur with Bhaderwah in Doda. The injured soldier was taken to hospital but later died.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In J&K - null
J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Militants & Security Forces In Udhampur Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

BY Outlook News Desk

The encounter began after security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the higher reaches of Udhampur. Reinforcements equipped with drones and sniffer dogs were rushed from both Udhampur and Doda, and a massive search operation was resumed on Saturday morning, officials said. The area remained under cordon overnight, though no fresh contact with the terrorists was reported. Security forces believe two to three terrorists are still hiding in the forested region.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps had earlier stated that its troops had established contact with terrorists in the general area of Kishtwar around 8 pm on Friday. Jammu Inspector General of Police also confirmed on X that joint teams of the Army, SOG, and police were on the ground.

Related Content
Related Content
CRPF jawan killed in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir - null
J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur; Search Op Launched

BY Outlook News Desk

Several encounters have taken place in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt over the past year. On 26 June, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, Haider, was killed in a gunfight in the same forest area after being active there for four years. On 25 April, an Army soldier was killed in a firefight with hiding terrorists in Basantgarh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Bodoland Imam Council Urges Minorities To Shun Communal Parties Ahead of BTC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student