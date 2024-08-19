J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur; Search Op Launched

A CRPF soldier was killed on Monday during a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier was part of a routine patrol with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Dudu area when they came under attack from a group of militants.
The incident took place around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district.
The army officials said the deceased personnel was an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who belonged to the 187th battalion.
He was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.
The Udhampur Police posted information about this incident on its official X handle.
"During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom.Operation continues," it said.
The militants reportedly fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party.
The officials mentioned that added reinforcements were rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants.
The security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for a 'high alert' mode in view of the forthcoming three-phase assembly polls that have been announced by the Election Commission last week.
The Election Commission earlier on Friday announced the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4.