National

Man Killed While Making Reel With Gun In Rajasthan's Kota, 2 Detained

Yashwant Nagar suffered a bullet injury in the chest while shooting a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension.

Advertisement

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after a 22-year-old man died while making a reel with a country-made pistol, two accused have been detained for questioning, police said on Thursday. 

The victim’s father, Rodulal has alleged that two of his son’s friends, Ajay Salvi and a boy conspired to kill Yashwant Nagar under the pretext of shooting a video, police said. 

The matter came to light on Wednesday when Yashwant Nagar suffered a bullet injury in the chest while shooting a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension. He was immediately rushed to New Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Advertisement

While talking to the reporters, Rodulal said that as per the video that he had seen of his son, a boy was loading the gun and shot Nagar in the chest while Ajay was standing nearby.

He further said that Ajay brought Nagar from Kota to Jhalawar a few days ago and conspired to kill him. 

Based on Rodulal’s complaint, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ajay Salvi and a boy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Sharma said.

The police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem. The two accused were brought in for questioning and further investigation is underway, SHO Mahendra Maru said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media