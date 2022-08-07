Man From Bihar Arrested In Delhi For Raising Funds For Terror Group ISIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has arrested an active member of the terrorist group ISIS from Delhi, claiming he was raising funds for the organisation.

The "radicalised" man, originally belonging to Bihar's Patna, was arrested from his house in Delhi's Batla House, according to NIA. It identified him as Mohsin Ahmad and added that he was arrested by a search party on Saturday.

The NIA spokesperson said the NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS' online and on-ground activities. The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on June 25.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," the spokesperson said, adding he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further ISIS' activities.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

This comes a week after NIA carried out raids across six states. On On July 31, the NIA had carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states, including Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Arariya in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra; and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA caried out the raids out to bust the module actively involved in content creation as well as propagation of India-centric ISIS magazine 'Voice of Hind', reported India Today at the time, adding that over 50 people were questioned for alleged terror links.

ANI also reported that the NIA searches on July 31 led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material.

