Man Attacks Wife With Knife After Quarrel In Thane; Booked For Murder Bid

The man and his 47-year-old wife had a fight following which he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife.

PTI
Man allegedly attempts to murder wife
Police have registered a case against a 53-year-old man on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked his wife with a knife following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the couple's house in Dombivili area on Monday following which the man absconded, he said.

The man and his 47-year-old wife had a fight following which he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife. The woman received a severe abdominal injury and is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital, the official from Manpada police station said.

The man fled from the spot after the incident.

The couple's son, who later filed a complaint, told the police that his parents used to have frequent fights, aggravated by the accused's suspicion over his wife's interactions on her mobile phone, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).

A probe was on into the case, the police said.

