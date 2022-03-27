Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man near Patna on Sunday.

The video of a man coming from behind, while Kumar is seen walking towards dais is doing rounds on social media. Kumar’s security personnel are seen quickly nabbing the assailant in the video.

Kumar, according to the reports was attacked by a man at his hometown Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar.

The man,the reports mentioned was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, has been arrested and currently in police custody.

The reports said Kumar was to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji— a noted freedom fighter from Bihar, at the local Safar hospital complex.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has condemned the attack on Kumar, while urging the people to protest through democratic means.

