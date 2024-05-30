National

Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees

Mahasamadhi Divas: A huge public gathering of around 85,000-90,000 from all parts of Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states is expected to come.

PTI
Photo: PTI
info_icon

In view of the Mahasamadhi Divas on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that the traffic will remain affected in the southern part of the national capital.

According to the advisory, Mahasamadhi Divas will be celebrated at Guruji Ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on Bhati Mines Road, Mehrauli on Friday.

BY Outlook Web Desk

A huge public gathering of around 85,000-90,000 from all parts of Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states is expected to come.

The advisory has said the movement of general traffic will be regulated on Bhati Mines Road, Bandh Road, Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg, CDR Chowk, Anuvrat Marg, Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road), Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, Dera Road, Main Chhattarpur Road, etc. from 9 am to 11 pm.

The police has advised devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram reach Guruji Ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) via the Dera border in order to avoid inconvenience.

The movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated at Bhati Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and SSN Marg, it said.

However, all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road, the advisory stated.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it added.

