National

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of IPL Match On Tuesday

Commuters are requested to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of IPL match
info_icon

Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley stadium here, officials said.

There can be diversion or restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg as per requirement, they said.

Commuters are requested to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Shuttle facility is available for spectators using the metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, park and ride facility is available at Mata Sundari Marg Parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and at Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, the officials said.

The spectators can park their vehicles at these two locations and avail shuttle facility to reach the stadium, police said.

Motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow direction of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through, they added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  2. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  3. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  4. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
  5. Minor Boy Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In MP; Police Register Case
Entertainment News
  1. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  2. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  3. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
  4. 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character
  5. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  2. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
  3. English Premier League: Pep Guardiola Warns Manchester City Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspur Clash
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  5. EPL: Jurgen Klopp Laments Late Lapse As Liverpool Fail To See Out Win Against Aston Villa
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner