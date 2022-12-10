Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 45 Covid-19 Cases, First Death Since Nov 29

Maharashtra Sees 45 Covid-19 Cases, First Death Since Nov 29

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 7:56 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 45 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,36,170 and the toll to 1,48,408, a health official said.

This was a steep rise from the 18 cases that were reported a day earlier, he pointed out.

The death from the infection was the first since November 29, breaking a 10-day fatality-free period in the state.

Mumbai circle accounted for 26 of the new cases, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Nashik and one each in Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles, he said.

The lone death from the infection took place in Sindhudurg district, which is part of Kolhapur circle, he added.

The recovery count increased by 59 and stood at 79,87,545, leaving the state with an active tally of 217, the official said. 

Mumbai led with 73 active cases, followed by 70 in Pune and 28 in Thane.

As per the state health department's data, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,42,567 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,327 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8136170; fresh cases 45; death toll 148408; recoveries 79,87,545; active cases 217; total tests 8,57,42,567.

-With PTI Input

