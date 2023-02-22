Maharashtra Reports 24 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 121

Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,433, said the state health department.

As per a department bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 with no fresh addition to the fatality count in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 11 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality. With 5,806 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number across the state rose to 8,63,91,626, said the bulletin.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 15 new cases followed by seven in the Mumbai circle and one each in Kolhapur and Latur circles, it said. The number of coronavirus recoveries rose to 79,88,891 after 16 more patients recuperated from the infection in the 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra now has 121 active COVID-19 cases, said the bulletin. The state's coronavirus recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. According to the health department, as many as 10,33,605 passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports since December-end. Of these, RT-PCR tests on 22,871 passengers were conducted.

As per the bulletin, 35 international flyers have tested positive in these RT-PCR tests at airports so far. Out of these 35 patients, 8 were from Mumbai, 4 from Pune, 1 each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara. Also, five patients were from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana, said the deparment.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,433; fresh cases: 24; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,891 ; active cases 121; total tests: 8,63,91,626.