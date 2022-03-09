Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman, Five-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Cylinder Blast

The victim, Kajal Jaiswal (30), and her daughter died in the explosion that took place in Ayata village of the district around 7.30 am, an official said.

gas cylinder blast in Maharashtra, on 9th March 2022. -Representational image PTI photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:29 pm

 A pregnant woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed when a gas cylinder exploded at their home in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday, police said.
       

The victim, Kajal Jaiswal (30), and her daughter died in the explosion that took place in Ayata village of the district around 7.30 am, an official said.         
       

According to the police, Jaiswal's mother-in-law was cooking when hot oil fell on the gas cylinder's pipe, causing it to melt and a blaze erupted.
       

As the fire started spreading in the kitchen, Jaiswal, her mother-in-law, and her daughter rushed out of the house. However, the child ran back inside, and the mother followed her to bring her back when the cylinder exploded, the official said. Firefighters were pressed into service and the blaze was put out, he added.

With PTI inputs.

