Maharashtra Polls 2024: Voting Underway Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra is voting today for its next legislative assembly. The voting for all 288 assembly constituencies is being conducted in a single phase on November 20. The key battle for the polls is between the incumbent Mahayuti government and the opposition of Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

Maha Assembly polls: Senior citizen Amol Prabhu shows his index finger | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Senior citizen Amol Prabhu shows his index finger after casting his vote during Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes in Dadar | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Dadar during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: People wait in a queue to cast their votes in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.

Maha Assembly polls: People wait in a queue at a polling station in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
People wait in a queue at a polling station to cast votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.

Maha Assembly polls: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai | Photo: PTI
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai pose for photos after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: Actor Riteish Deshmukh | Photo: PTI
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district.

Maha Assembly polls: Nitin Gadkari and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.

Maha Assembly polls: Actor Genelia shows her finger marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
Actor Genelia shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district.

Maha Assembly polls: NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media | Photo: PTI
NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media as he arrives at a polling station to cast vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Maha Assembly polls: Piyush Goyal along with his family | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with his family members shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Maharashtra.

Maha Assembly polls: Devendra Fadnavis and his family members | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis and his family members and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.

Maha Assembly polls: Maha Congress chief Nana Patole shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.

