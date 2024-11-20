Maharashtra Polls 2024: Voting Underway Across 288 Assembly Seats

Senior citizen Amol Prabhu shows his index finger after casting his vote during Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai.
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Dadar during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.
People wait in a queue at a polling station to cast votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai pose for photos after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.
Actor Genelia shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district.
NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media as he arrives at a polling station to cast vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with his family members shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis and his family members and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.