Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 32 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 224

With the addition of 32 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,556 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

At least 28 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,433, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said. The district is currently left with 224 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,162 were from Nashik city, 1,77,220 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,364 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(With PTI inputs)