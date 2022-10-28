Maharashtra Logs 273 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 1,621

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 273 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,31,139 and toll to 1,48,383, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a slight rise in infections, as the state had on Thursday reported 164 new cases.

As per the health department's report, the highest 158 cases were detected in Mumbai circle, followed by Pune with 64, Nagpur 32, Akola six, Nashik four and Latur three cases.

Of the eight circles in Maharashtra, Kolhapur did not report a single new COVID-19 case, while only Nagpur reported one fatality in the last 24 hours, it stated.

At least 439 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 79,81,135, the report said.

Maharashtra currently has 1,621 active cases, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number of 575 infections, followed by Thane and Pune districts with 336 and 303 cases respectively.

The recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the report said.

With 11,619 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,52,13,532, it stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,31,139; fresh cases 273; death toll 1,48,383; recoveries 79,81,135; active cases 1,621; total tests 8,52,13,532.

