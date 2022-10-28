Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Logs 273 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 1,621

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,31,139; fresh cases 273; death toll 1,48,383; recoveries 79,81,135; active cases 1,621; total tests 8,52,13,532.

Maharashtra Logs 273 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 1,621
Maharashtra Logs 273 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 1,621

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 6:58 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 273 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,31,139 and toll to 1,48,383, an official from the state health department said. 

There has been a slight rise in infections, as the state had on Thursday reported 164 new cases.

As per the health department's report, the highest 158 cases were detected in Mumbai circle, followed by Pune with 64, Nagpur 32, Akola six, Nashik four and Latur three cases.

Of the eight circles in Maharashtra, Kolhapur did not report a single new COVID-19 case, while only Nagpur reported one fatality in the last 24 hours, it stated.

At least 439 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 79,81,135, the report said.

Maharashtra currently has 1,621 active cases, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number of 575 infections, followed by Thane and Pune districts with 336 and 303 cases respectively.  

The recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the report said.

 With 11,619 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,52,13,532, it stated. 

Related stories

Thane Records 39 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 377

Madhya Pradesh Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 74

Four New Covid-19 Cases In Nashik

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,31,139; fresh cases 273; death toll 1,48,383; recoveries 79,81,135; active cases 1,621; total tests 8,52,13,532.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?

Twitter Deal: Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Short-Lived Desi CEO Fired By Elon Musk?