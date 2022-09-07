Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 1,094 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 7,043

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:09 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday added 1,094 fresh cases of Covid-19 and five more deaths due to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,07,366 and the toll to 1,48,274, said a state health department official.

The state on Tuesday had reported 869 cases and two deaths linked to the viral infection.

Also, 1,747 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to  79,52,049 and leaving the state with 7,043 active cases, he said.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 percent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent, the official said.

Of the five new coronavirus-related fatalities, four were reported from the Mumbai administrative circle and one from Kolhapur district, he said.

The Mumbai administrative circle added 598 cases, followed by 266 in Pune, 46 in Nashik, 53 in Kolhapure, 14 in Aurangabad, 23 in Latur, 16 in Akola, and 78 in the Nagpur circle, the official said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

A total of 26,980 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to  8,42,71,732, he said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,07,366; fresh cases 1,094; death toll 1,48,274; recoveries 79,52,049; active cases 7,043; total tests 8,42,71,732.

(Inputs from PTI)

