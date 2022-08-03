Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Crisis: Supreme Court Asks Shinde Faction To Redraft Submissions On Uddhav Thackeray Camp Petitions

Uddhav Thackeray faction has also written to the poll panel requesting it not to go ahead with the plea of the Shinde faction in view of the pendency of a batch of petitions in the top court.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Left) and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Right) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 3:23 pm

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to redraft his submissions on petitions filed by the rival Uddhav Thackeray group on constitutional issues arising due to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs on constitutional issues of splits, merger, defection and disqualification.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, said the MLAs who have sided with the Shinde cam can save themselves from disqualification under the tenth schedule of the Constitution only by merging the splinter group with another party

Related stories

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Government Issued 751 Government Resolutions In One Month

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde Says `Soon', Spokesperson Of His Faction Says `Likely In Four Days'

They have no other defence available, Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

"Once you have been elected it does not mean the umbilical cord with the political party is severed and that you have nothing to do with your political party," Sibal said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Shinde faction, said the anti-defection law is not a weapon for the leaders who have lost the numbers to lock their members.

Referring to factual aspects, Salve said it is not the case that the MLAs have voluntarily given up their membership of the political party.

"It is not a case of defection. Today it is the case of intra-party rebellion and nobody has given voluntary membership from the party," Salve said.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said it would hear the matter on Thursday to decide the issue to be adjudicated by it and asked Salve to redraft the questions of law. The bench would take the case as first matter on Thursday. 

Tags

National Supreme Court Maharashtra Crisis Uddhav Camp Petitions Camp Petitions Uddhav Thackeray Political Party Politics Maharashtra India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case