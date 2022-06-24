Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Chief Minister Discusses Covid-19 Situation, Mulls Mask Mandate In Mumbai Local Trains

Maharashtra Chief Minister discussed the covid situation and implements covid-19 protocols by making masks free in trains.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Discusses Covid-19 Situation, Mulls Mask Mandate In Mumbai Local Trains
Covid-19 in Maharashtra (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 9:30 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday discussed the COVID-19 situation with senior government officials and explored the possibility of making face masks mandatory again in Mumbai suburban trains in view of the rising cases.
An official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Thackeray reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, which has been recording a steady rise in new infections, especially in Mumbai and some other big cities.
The chief minister, at a virtual meeting with senior bureaucrats,  also discussed the possibility of making face masks mandatory for suburban train commuters, the statement said.


The mask mandate option was discussed as a measure to curb growing cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), it said.


Maharashtra withdrew its mandatory mask rule in early April and made it optional in view of a sharp drop in daily cases.
"Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, chiefly in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Palghar districts. People should follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior on their own," the CM was quoted as saying in the statement.


Maharashtra recorded 4,205 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a day after breaching the 5,000-mark. Of the new cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,898 infections.


The number of active cases has gone past 25,000, indicating a widening gap between new patients and those recovering from the infection. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Maharastra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Hanging In Residence

Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Hanging In Residence