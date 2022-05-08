Sunday, May 08, 2022
Maha: Woman Passenger Goes To Washroom In Express Train, Found Dead There Later; Suicide Suspected

The woman was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra train terminus and heading to Jammu Tawi.

Maha: Woman Passenger Goes To Washroom In Express Train, Found Dead There Later; Suicide Suspected
Representational Image iStock

Updated: 08 May 2022 5:48 pm

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express train at Dahanu Road railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

The woman was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra train terminus and heading to Jammu Tawi.

After the journey began, the woman went to the washroom, but passengers later pointed out to the authorities that she did not return to her seat for a long time, following which the door of the washroom was broken open and her body was found inside, he said.

"Passengers of the S4 coach said the woman went to the washroom and did not return to her seat for a long time. They knocked on the door without any response from inside. Later, the ticket checker and passengers tried to open the door of the washroom, but were unable to do so as it was locked from inside," the official said.

After that, the train was given a special halt at the Dahanu Road railway station around 1.10 pm, following which the train staff opened the latch of the toilet door and found the woman lying motionless on the floor with a cloth tied around her neck, he said, adding that it is a suspected case of suicide. 

On the basis of her Aadhaar card found on her, she was identified as Aarti Kumari, a resident of Bihar. Her body was sent to the Cottage Hospital in Dahanu, he said.

Her post-mortem report is awaited, which will specify the exact reason behind her death, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

