Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 count grows by 114; four more die

With the addition of 114 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,07,677, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of four persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,859.

Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,244, while the death toll stood at 3,391, another official said.

With PTI inputs