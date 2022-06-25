Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Maha: Sena Workers Vandalize Rebel MLA's Office In Pune; Say Every 'Traitor' Will Be Targeted

The office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant was vandalized by Shiv Sena workers, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 5:31 pm

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalized an office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. 
       

A group of Sena workers barged into the office of Bhairavnath Sugar Works, which belongs to Sawant, and damaged the office located in the Katraj area in the morning, party corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said.
       

"The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days," he said.

Sawant represents the Paranda assembly constituency in the Osmanabad district.

Regarding the incident, DCP Sagar Patil said, "Sawant's sugar factory office was attacked between 10.30 am and 11 am. We are registering a case in this connection and instructions to take further action have been given to the local police officials."
       

Most Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. 

