Maha Govt Eases Curbs In 11 Districts As COVID-19 Cases fall

After a surge COVID-19 cases last month, the state has now been recording a dip in the new infections reported daily.

The state has been witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases. - AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:23 pm

In fresh guidelines to ease COVID-19 curbs in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the state government has allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also permitted swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to nod of the competent authority.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,140 new coronavirus cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, according to the state health department.

The fresh guidelines issued late Monday night have relaxed the curbs in 11 districts of the state where over 90 per cent of the eligible people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 70 per cent have received both the doses.

These 11 districts are Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur. As per the fresh guidelines issued by state Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty, all national parks and tourist spots in the state will remain open, while spas can function at 50 per cent capacity.

There shall be no limit on the number of people to attend a funeral, as per the order. “Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200, whichever is lower,” it said with respect to the 11 districts.

However, these guidelines are “applicable either fully, or partly, only after the explicit permission of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority)". The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may decide on restrictions on movement during the night hours between 11 pm and 5 am, opening of local tourist spots with reasonable restrictions, and opening up of the weekly markets, as per the guidelines.

With inputs from PTI. 

